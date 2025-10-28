'Unhappy' with delay in flood relief disbursal, Fadnavis asks officials to ensure aid reaches early

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the delay in disbursing financial assistance to the flood-affected farmers and citizens, and directed the state Chief Secretary to take corrective steps to ensure timely payments, sources said.

The CM gave the directions during a meeting of the state cabinet held in Mumbai, where several ministers reportedly raised concerns about the slow pace of the distribution of aid.

According to the officials familiar with the discussion during the cabinet meeting, CM Fadnavis was upset on learning that fund transfers were stalled in some districts because district collectors had gone on leave during the Diwali, preventing the signing of disbursement orders.

"The CM was categorical that such excuses will not be accepted in future," a senior official who attended the meeting said.

"The CM also instructed the chief secretary to hold the officers concerned accountable and ensure that the financial assistance reaches beneficiaries without any further delay," he added.

Sources in the cabinet said Fadnavis emphasised that overall responsibility for ensuring the transfer of relief funds would lie with the chief secretary.

Earlier this month, the state government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods during this year's monsoon.

The package includes compensation for crop losses, life and property, soil erosion, direct financial support to farmers, concessions generally extended in drought-like conditions, hospitalisation expenses, ex gratia, damage to houses, shops, and cattle sheds.

As many as 29 of the total 36 districts and 253 (out of 358) talukas suffered due to heavy rains, CM Fadnavis had said at that time.

Officials said last week that the state government has sanctioned Rs 648.15 crore for the distribution of relief to farmers affected by excess rainfall and floods.

So far, the Relief and Rehabilitation Department has sanctioned around Rs 8,139 crore to assist farmers affected by natural calamities during the current kharif season, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil said last week. PTI ND NP