Unholy alliance of UDF, IUML with Islamist outfits one reason for LDF defeat: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 20 (PTI) The "unholy alliance" of the UDF and its ally IUML with Islamist outfits and the communal divide created by the BJP were some of the major reasons for the LDF's defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) in the state said on Thursday.

The other factors behind the LDF's defeat were the people's belief that the Congress, which was at the forefront of the INDIA bloc, would be more able to combat the BJP than the CPI(M), and the adverse effect on the government's welfare activities due to the financial restrictions imposed by the Centre, the Left party's state secretary M V Govindan claimed.

Govindan, after the meeting of the CPI(M) state committee and state secretariat, said pursuant to the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) LS poll setback, the party carried out a comprehensive analysis of the factors for the defeat.

"What we found was that the unholy alliance of the UDF and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with Islamist organisations like SDPI, Jamaat-e-Islami and Welfare Party helped them gain the votes of a certain minority community," he said.

He also said that unlike what some IUML leaders said, the CPI(M)'s stand on the Palestine issue was not to gain Muslim votes.

Govindan said all secular forces should be ready to isolate outfits like SDPI as alliances with them will have grave consequences, in the long run, for the secularism in the state.

He further claimed that the BJP was able to create a communal divide among the voters belonging to caste-based organisations like the SNDP Yogam and the Christian community which helped the saffron party to make gains in the state and win the Thrissur LS seat.

Govindan was referring to the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an NDA ally, which is headed by Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan's son, Thushar Vellappally.

The SNDP Yogam represents the numerically strong Hindu Ezhava community, which is traditionally a strong vote bank of the Left front.

"Due to the communal divide created by the BJP among the caste organisations, the LDF lost a section of votes from there." He noted that the Left front was opposed to religion-based politics and it was evident from the fact that the CPI(M) strongly opposed the 'love jihad' slogan allegedly raised by the Sangh Parivar in Kerala.

"Every secular-minded person and forces should be ready to oppose communalism," he added.

The CPI(M) state secretary cited many factors like communal divisions, intimidation and funding, which swayed a portion of the Christian community to the BJP.

"Of the over 86,000 votes lost by the Congress in the Thrissur LS constituency, a major chunk comprised Christian voters," Govindan claimed.

He said that the Left front was aware of these adversities going into the polls and was confident of winning despite these issues.

"However, the results showed we were unable to win the people's confidence. Therefore, we will go to the people, will try to understand their needs, clear their misconceptions about us and work accordingly, to move forward," the Marxist veteran said.

Govindan said the party will not support any wrong activities by anyone including its own leaders or workers.

He also blamed the UDF and the right-wing media for influencing the public view and turning it against the Left front by targeting the government, the party, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.

It was also one of the reasons for the LDF's defeat, he pointed out.

The CPI(M)-led LDF could win only one seat from Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls.

He claimed that the public view towards the Left was also affected when the various welfare measures being carried out by the government were hindered allegedly due to the anti-Kerala stand of the Centre that was silently supported by the UDF.

Govindan said the UDF never tried to oppose the financial restrictions placed on the state by the Centre to allegedly hamper its welfare activities.

"Even though our own revenue is not as big as that of Tamil Nadu, our treasury was not closed, despite the financial constraints, thanks to the efforts of the state government," he said. PTI HMP HMP ROH