UNICEF, Consulate General of France partner for sustainable future on Children's Day

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) UNICEF Maharashtra and the Consulate General of France joined hands on Thursday on the occasion of Children's Day to engage youth on climate change and children's rights.

"The partnership between France and India continues to grow stronger, particularly in engaging young changemakers," Consul General of France in Mumbai Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet said in a statement.

There is a need to bridge the gap between policy makers, corporate leaders and youth activists by establishing more robust partnerships between UNICEF and policymakers by sharing effective climate action strategies at the community level, creating a platform for youth voices in climate policy discussions and advancing the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, 11, and 13 in Maharashtra, it added.

"The innovative approaches presented today by our young champions demonstrate that sustainable practices and child rights can go hand in hand," UNICEF Maharashtra chief Sanjay Singh added. PTI SM NP