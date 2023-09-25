Unicef handbook on child development backed by religious texts released by WB minister

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) A handbook containing scientific messages for child development backed by religious texts and endorsed by faith leaders was released by West Bengal Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Minister Shashi Panja on Monday.

The handbook prepared by Unicef and Amanat Foundation, an NGO, will be used by religious leaders of Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Jainism, Buddhism and Sikhism to dispel misconceptions about child healthcare and spread awareness on nutrition, education and hygiene benchmarks, among others.

The handbooks in English, Bangla, Hindi, Urdu and Nepali languages are expected to make effective contribution in garnering wider awareness in health, nutrition, education, child protection and water, sanitation and hygiene benchmarks that are essential for the well-being of children.

Speaking at the release of the handbook, the minister said the project to prepare the handbook started two years ago by Unicef and Amanat Foundation.

Panja said faith-based leaders will use the handbook of their religion to dispel misconceptions about polio vaccine and other vaccines given to children and pregnant women.

Unicef West Bengal chief Mohammad Mohiuddin said the handbook will not only be used in West Bengal, but by all the Unicef offices across the country and also in the South Asian countries.

He said faith-based leaders play a very important role and anything endorsed by them carries a lot of weight.

Mohiuddin said different faith-based leaders will use the handbook to remove misconceptions to disseminate wider awareness in health, nutrition, education, child protection, water sanitisation and hygiene benchmarks. PTI RG MNB