UNICEF India, IIT Mumbai launch digital course for healthcare professionals

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) UNICEF India, in collaboration with the International Institute of Health Management Research, New Delhi, and IIT Bombay on Wednesday unveiled a digital course to equip healthcare professionals with the skills to drive the digital transformation of India's healthcare sector.

Advertisment

According to a statement issued by UNICEF, the course spanning 10 weeks targets a diverse audience, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, healthcare administrators, policymakers, IT professionals and individuals involved in healthcare technology implementation.

The course seeks to address the burgeoning demand for digital health education while bridging the knowledge gap among healthcare professionals, the statement said.

The 'Digital Health Enterprise Planning Course,' scheduled to commence on April 17, aims to equip healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to drive the digital transformation of India's healthcare sector, it added.

Advertisment

Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF India Representative, emphasized the course's significance in bolstering India's commitment to promoting digital innovation in healthcare.

"The digital health course launched by IIHMR, IIT Mumbai, and UNICEF today builds on India's commitment to promote digital innovation in the health system by equipping healthcare professionals with cutting-edge skills and leveraging digital technologies," she said.

Professor Sutapa B Neogi, Director of the IIHMR New Delhi, highlighted the crucial role of the course in enhancing the competence of healthcare professionals to adapt to the digital era.

Advertisment

"By equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge, this course will enhance their competence to adapt to the digital era and optimize healthcare delivery systems across India, particularly in underserved communities," she said.

The comprehensive curriculum, developed in consultation with leading experts from the IIHMR New Delhi and the IIT Mumbai, and with technical inputs from UNICEF India, covers a spectrum of topics ranging from digital health interventions and telemedicine to health informatics and cybersecurity.

Professor Santosh Noronha of IIT Mumbai underscored the collaborative efforts aimed at building a robust digital health ecosystem in India.

Adopting a blended approach, the course integrates online modules, virtual lectures, interactive discussions, and hands-on workshops and the participants will engage with experienced digital health professionals, subject matter experts, and academicians, while learning is reinforced through case studies, group projects, networking, and knowledge sharing, the statement said. PTI UZM IJT IJT IJT