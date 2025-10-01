UNICEF India launches country's first child protection innovation fund

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The UNICEF India has launched the country's first Child Protection Innovation Fund (CPIF) to back technology-driven solutions aimed at safeguarding children, officials said.

The fund will focus on strengthening the child protection workforce, improving access to social protection schemes, supporting adolescent girls, and promoting online safety, UNICEF said in a statement.

After a nationwide call for entries from the UNICEF intervention states in May 2025, three innovations -- SponsorSmart, BalMitrabot, and SurakshyaNet -- were shortlisted for their digital-first approach to protecting children.

A jury comprising experts from the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Bosch Global Software Technologies, and the United Nations Office at Vienna selected SponsorSmart as the winning idea.

The panel assessed submissions on scalability, feasibility, sustainability, ethical considerations, and inclusion of children’s perspectives in the design process.

SponsorSmart is a WhatsApp-based digital child sponsorship platform that allows families to apply for support by submitting documents online, cutting down on multiple office visits and saving up to three days of lost wages.

Its prioritisation engine ensures the most vulnerable children are identified in a transparent manner.