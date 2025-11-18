UNICEF India launches 'The Child in Me: My Promise to Children' digital campaign

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) UNICEF India on Tuesday launched a nationwide digital campaign ahead of World Children's Day, urging adults to revisit formative childhood memories and make a renewed promise to support children's rights and aspirations.

Titled 'The Child in Me: My Promise to Children', the campaign calls on people to share stories from their younger years and commit to ensuring that every child around them can access opportunities.

A host of celebrities, influencers and public figures have joined the initiative by posting their cherished memories and pledges online, UNICEF said in a statement.

UNICEF India's national ambassadors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Grammy award-winning musician and celebrity advocate Ricky Kej, and recently appointed celebrity advocate Keerthy Suresh are among those amplifying the call to prioritise children's rights every day, not just on World Children's Day, it said.

The campaign encourages public participation to spotlight the need for universal access to healthcare, education, clean water, sanitation, and safe environments.

UNICEF said people from across the country, including children and youth, have been sharing promises to support the most vulnerable children and bridge gaps in opportunity.

UNICEF also highlighted the partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), where cricketers, fans and teams pledged to stand for equity and children's rights during major cricket events this year.

In keeping with UNICEF's promise to work not only for children but with children and young people in programme and advocacy, listening to children, providing platforms to amplify their views and voices, especially on issues that shape their lives and wellbeing, UNICEF India said it has announced the induction of UNICEF India Youth Advocates.