UNICEF representatives meet Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) Representatives of UNICEF met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, Banerjee said UNICEF was looking for greater collaboration with West Bengal over non-communicable diseases among children.

"A high-level delegation of UNICEF met me today at Nabanna. They praised the West Bengal model of care for Type 1 Diabetes patients and are looking forward to greater collaboration with us in the Non-Communicable Disease space for children," she said on X.

"Glad that they appreciate our performance and seek to work in intensive cooperation with us. West Bengal is a model for countries," she added. PTI SCH SOM