Unidentified assailants murder newly married woman at in-laws house

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 30-year-old newly married woman was murdered by unidentified assailants when she was alone at her in-laws house here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Anjali Devi, wife of Dilip Patel who worked in a private firm in Delhi.

Police said Anjali married Dilip only six months ago.

"The incident occurred around 6 pm at Saini area in Kaushambi. Anjali's parents-in-law were working in the fields when the crime took place," said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.

"According to preliminary reports, three unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle, entered the house and attacked Anjali. They repeatedly slit her throat with a sharp weapon, causing her to die on the spot," Singh added.

The crime came to light when Anjali's seven-year-old nephew Aryan, who was playing outside, saw the attackers flee on the motorcycle and entered the house to find his aunt lying on the bed covered in blood. His screams alerted the neighbours, who then informed Anjali's in-laws.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. We have not yet received a formal complaint from the family. Once the complaint is filed, an FIR will be registered, and legal proceedings will be started. The matter is currently under investigation," the ASP said. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK