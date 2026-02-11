Unidentified bodies of 2 women, girl found in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 11 (PTI) The bodies of two unidentified women and a girl were found in Jharkhand’s Dumka and Khunti districts on Wednesday, police said.

In Dumka, the bodies of a woman and a girl were found near the old inspector’s office within Sadar police station limits.

The woman was aged around 35 years, and the girl about five years old, they said.

Sadar SDPO Bijay Kumar Mahto said, "We have found the bodies of a woman and a girl. They are yet to be identified." Sadar OC Jagarnath Dhan said prima facie the incident appears to be a case of murder.

"No arrests have been made so far. The deceased are believed to be a mother and daughter, though their identities are yet to be confirmed," he said.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.

In Khunti district, the body of an unidentified woman, aged between 18 and 20 years, was found within the jurisdiction of Torpa police station.

Torpa OC Mukesh Kumar Yadav said the body was recovered from a deserted area near the Fulki river in Dodma village and has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder, Yadav said.