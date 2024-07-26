Unidentified bodies of man, woman found in canal in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) Bodies of unidentified man and woman were found floating in a canal in Khurja Nagar area here, police said on Friday.

Upon receiving the information at around 8 am, the police reached the spot and took the bodies out of the canal, Khurja Police Circle Officer (CO) Varun Kumar Singh said.

The bodies appear to be 10 to 15 days old, CO Kumar said.

Efforts are underway to identify them and further action will be taken based on the postmortem report, he added. PTI COR CDN OZ BHJ CDN OZ BHJ BHJ