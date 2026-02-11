Unidentified bodies of woman, girl found in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Ranchi, Feb 11 (PTI) The bodies of an unidentified woman and a girl were found in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Wednesday, police officials said.

The bodies were found near the old inspector’s office within Sadar police station limits.

The woman was aged around 35 years, and the girl about five years old, they said.

Sadar SDPO Bijay Kumar Mahto said, "We have found the bodies of a woman and a girl. They are yet to be identified." Sadar OC Jagarnath Dhan said prima facie the incident appears to be a case of murder.

"No arrests have been made so far. The deceased are believed to be a mother and daughter, though their identities are yet to be confirmed," he said.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.