Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man in his mid-40s was found in a creek near Gaimukh in Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

The corpse was found close to the Visarjan ghat on Ghodbunder Road at 4:45pm, and it was retrieved from the creek by Kasarvadavli police and civic personnel, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Kasarvadavli police is probing further, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM