Unidentified body found in Karnataka's Udupi district, murder suspected

Mangaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) In a suspected case of murder, an unidentified man was found dead near a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, police said.

A deep wound possibly inflicted by a sharp weapon was found on the right hand of the man. Severe bleeding might have caused the death, as per preliminary reports, they said.

Police and forensic experts rushed to the spot and investigations are underway. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the KMC hospital in Manipal.

A case has been registered at the Udupi city police station. PTI MVG MVG KH