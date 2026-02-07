Unidentified body found in UP's Gorakhpur with multiple stab wounds, knife driven into chest

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) An unidentified male body bearing multiple stab wounds, and a knife lodged at its chest, was found in a mustard field in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Area, officials said on Saturday.

Police said empty liquor bottles and water pouches were recovered about 20 metres from the scene, suggesting that the victim might have been drinking with the assailants before a dispute broke out, escalating into a fatal conflict.

Forensic teams have also found signs of struggle and other evidence at the scene, they added.

"Locals heading to the fields early in the morning spotted the blood-soaked body and alerted the police. Senior officers, along with a forensic team, reached the spot and collected evidence and fingerprints," a police spokesperson said.

Police said while earphones were found near the body, the victim's mobile phone is missing and investigators are probing whether the phone was taken as part of a robbery bid, or removed to destroy digital evidence.

Superintendent of Police (North) Gyanendra Nath said the body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

"Our priority is to establish the identity of the deceased and trace the culprits. Multiple teams are examining all possible angles, including personal enmity and sudden provocation in an inebriated state," the official said. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB