Thane, May 18 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man, age around 50, was found on Parsik Hill on Saturday following which a case of murder was registered, Navi Mumbai police said.

The victim was probably hit with a stone and had injuries on the head, neck and nose, said senior inspector Giridhar Gore of CBD police station.

He had also been attacked with a sharp weapon.

Further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR KRK