Unidentified body recovered near railway track in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) An unidentified body of a man was recovered near the railway track in Narwanpur village in the Amethi district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, villagers informed them in the morning that a man's body was lying beside the Sultanpur-Prayagraj rail line near Narwanpur.

Acting on the information, Piparpur police reached the spot and took custody of the body.

The deceased, estimated to be around 30 years old, was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shriram Pandey said the body has been sent for postmortem examination, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

Police are also using social media and other sources to trace his identity, the officer added. PTI CORR ABN MPL MPL