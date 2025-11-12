Unidentified body with hands, legs tied found in canal in Karnataka's Gadag

Gadag (Karnataka), Nov 12 (PTI) A body of an unidentified man with injuries was found with his hands and legs tied in a canal in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kanaginahal village in Gadag taluk, they said.

According to police, the body, believed to be that of a 35-to-40-year-old man, was discovered in a canal located along Haralapur road. The man's hands were allegedly tied with a rope, while his legs were tied using a pair of pants. The body also bore injuries on the head and chest, a police official said.

Police suspect the man was murdered elsewhere and the body dumped at the spot. A case of murder has been registered at the Gadag Rural Police Station.

Efforts are on to establish the identity of the deceased, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR AMP KH