Unidentified caller threatens to blow up Dumna airport in Jabalpur; hoax call, says police

Jabalpur (MP), Oct 23 (PTI) An unidentified caller on Wednesday threatened to blow up the Dumna airport at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, which turned out to be a hoax, a police officer said.

The caller told airport authorities that a bomb was planted in an IndiGo flight and threatened to blow up the airport, Additional Superintendent of Police Anand Kaladagi told PTI.

The call turned out to be a hoax.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials lodged an FIR against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the police officer said.

The cyber cell of the police is investigating the matter, he added.

Notably, in nine days, more than 170 flights operated by Indian carriers have received bomb threats, mostly through social media, that also forced the diversion of some of the international flights. PTI COR MAS NSK