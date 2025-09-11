Unidentified caller warns of blast in sea near Mumbai coast

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Coastal security was stepped up on Thursday and a search operation was conducted after the police received a call warning of a blast in the sea off Mumbai coast, an official said.

The call was received at 112 helpline control room situated at Mahape in Navi Mumbai in the morning, said an official.

The unidentified caller claimed that there will be a blast in the Arabian sea near the city's coast, he said.

Senior police officials were informed and an alert was issued while a search operation was also conducted in the coastal areas, the official said.

Efforts are underway to identify and locate the caller, he added. PTI DC KRK