Unidentified male body found washed ashore on Varkala beach

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23 (PTI) An unidentified male body was found washed ashore on Varkala beach here on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased appears to be in his 50s, they said.

The body was found by fishermen around 6.30 am and they informed the police, an officer of Anchuthengu coastal police station said.

The deceased was wearing shorts and a t-shirt, the officer said.

The officer said they have called for missing persons reports from nearby police stations in order to identify the deceased.

The body is currently kept at the Parippally mortuary, he said. PTI HMP KH