Unidentified man attacks couple, kills infant at railway station in MP

Damoh (MP): An unidentified man attacked a couple and killed their two-and-half-month-old baby at Damoh railway station in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

A case of murder has been registered in connection with the incident that occurred around 5 am, said Mahesh Kori, in-charge of the GRP post.

The complainant, Lekhram Adivasi, had travelled from Delhi on Gondwana Express with his wife and baby, he said.

The official said the couple were heading to Madiadoh village but alighted at Damoh station as the infant was unwell, and they wanted to take him to the district hospital.

Adivasi's wife was giving water to the baby when an unidentified man started hitting them, and the complainant picked up a brick from the spot to scare the attacker away, he said.

The baby died in the attack, the official said.

The complainant alleged that the GRP personnel had not come to the family's rescue, and he had to call the police helpline.

The police have launched a search for the accused and are examining the CCTV footage from the area, the official said.