Unidentified man attacks doctor in Thane over dispute; case registered

Thane, Nov 16 (PTI) An unidentified man allegedly attacked a 34-year-old doctor at his clinic in Maharashtra's Thane district over a dispute and also damaged the latter's car, an official said on Thursday.

The man walked into the doctor's clinic at Kausa in Mumbra area on November 13 evening when he was examining a patient.

The attacker carried a box in his hand and he said that he had brought sweets for the doctor. The accused then said he had given talaq to his wife and claimed the doctor had an affair with her, an official from Mumbra police station said quoting the doctor's complaint.

The man allegedly hit the doctor on his back, then ran out of the clinic and also attacked the doctor's car, the complaint stated.

After the incident, the doctor became unconscious for some time. His assistance attended to him and arranged first aid for him, it said.

A case was registered on Wednesday against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property).

A probe was on into the case, the police said. PTI COR GK