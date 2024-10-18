Unidentified man distributes gifts from vehicle in Nanded, booked for poll bribery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 18 (PTI) An unidentified person was booked in Maharashtra's Nanded district for allegedly distributing gifts amid the model code of conduct for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on October 15 and the accused has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for bribery in elections, disobeying orders of public servant and other offences, the Kandhar police station official said.

"A man was distributing gifts from a goods carrier in Sambhajinagar area. A photograph of the incident went viral on social media after which we started a probe. The vehicle was not found at the scene when a poll team reached there. On the complaint of the taluka agricultural officer, we registered a case," the official said.

Results of the Maharashtra assembly polls will be declared on November 23. PTI AW BNM