Unidentified man drowns in lake in Himachal's Sirmaur

Nahan (HP), May 18 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was recovered from Shri Renuka Ji Lake in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Saturday, police said.

Shopkeepers, who run their business on the bank of the lake, informed the police that a person has drowned in the lake following which the local police, along with a team of divers, reached the spot.

The divers of the Indian Army recovered a body of a man from the lake but he is yet to be identified, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sangrah, Mukesh Kumar Dadwal said.

The police also recovered clothes and shoes of the deceased from the bank of the lake but no documents were found to establish his identity, he said.