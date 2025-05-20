Unidentified man fires at Yuva Sena leader's car in Pune

Pune, May 20 (PTI) An unidentified man opened fire at a vehicle belonging to a leader of the Shiv Sena's youth wing in Pune, police said on Tuesday.

The firing occurred minutes after Yuva Sena leader Nilesh Ghare alighted from his car and entered his office in the Warje area on Monday late night, they said.

As per the preliminary information, two unidentified persons came on a motorcycle, and one of them fired a shot at the car and fled, an official said.

He said a probe has been launched, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined. PTI SPK ARU