Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) An unidentified man fired in the air in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Monday, after which a case was registered, a police official said.

The incident took place at 5am in Madina Compound, the Dharavi police station official said.

"No one was injured. The bullet, which was fired in the air, hit a grilled shutter. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. The Crime Branch is also carrying out parallel investigation," he said. PTI ZA BNM