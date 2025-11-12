Unidentified man found dead along Lucknow-Varanasi highway in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) An unidentified man was found dead along the Lucknow-Varanasi national highway in Amethi district on Wednesday, police said.

The discovery was made near Chaheti Nagar bypass after locals spotted the body lying by the roadside and informed the police.

Officers from the local Jagdishpur police station reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Yadav said the deceased appeared to be around 25 years old.

"The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and efforts are on to ascertain his identity through social media and other sources," he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle, Yadav added.