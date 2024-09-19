Unidentified man found dead in Thane lake

Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found in the Upavan lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday morning, civic officials said.

Some persons on morning walk near the lake spotted the body at 7.43 am and alerted the police, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After receiving information, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and fished out the body, he said.

The deceased was believed to be in the age group of 40 to 45 years, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, a police official said, adding that a probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK