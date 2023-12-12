Unidentified man found dead in Thane; police suspect murder

Thane, Dec 12 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man with multiple stab wounds has been found on a roadside in Maharashtra's Thane district following which police have registered a case of murder, officials said on Tuesday.

Some passers-by on Monday evening spotted the decomposed body of the man, believed to be in the age group of 30 to 35 years, lying on the roadside in Kamba village of Kalyan taluka and alerted the local police, an official from the district rural police control room said.

The body had multiple stab wounds, including on the private parts, he said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The Kalyan taluka police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and search was on for the culprits, the official said. PTI COR GK