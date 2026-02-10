Unidentified man found dead in UP's Ballia, murder suspected

Ballia (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old man was found here on Tuesday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder, officials said.

Based on the marks found on the deceased's body, it appears that he was killed by hitting him on the head with a brick and other parts of his body with a sharp weapon, the police said.

Circle Officer Alok Kumar Gupta said that the locals found the body near Lohta village under the Rasra area and informed the police.

The CO said that the man has not yet been identified, and efforts are being made to identify him.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, Gupta said.