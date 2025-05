Thane, May 1 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man in his late 20s has been found on the roadside at Shahapur in the district with the police suspecting a murder.

Passers-by noticed the body in Umbarkhand area on Wednesday and alerted the local police.

There were injury marks on the body.

Shahapur police have registered a case of murder under section 103(1) of the BNS. PTI COR KRK