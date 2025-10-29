Unidentified man found dead on railway tracks in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found on railway tracks on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) in Bharthana area of this district on Wednesday, police said.

Soon after getting the information, a police team reached the spot near Pipripur village and took possession of the body, Bharthana Station House Officer Vikram Singh said.

During a search, Rs 965 and a packet of biscuits were recovered from the deceased's pockets, the police said.

The body has been kept in a mortuary for identification, the SHO said.