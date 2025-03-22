Unidentified man found dead on railway tracks near Lawrence Road

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Police said they found the decapitated body of an unidentified man close to Lawrence Road railway tracks, an official said on Friday.

The deceased, suspected to be in his early 20s, is believed to have died by suicide, said the official.

A crime team inspected the spot and photographed the body after finding the body on Monday. The victim had no identification documents or railway tickets.

The body was sent to the Subzi Mandi mortuary for post-mortem and identification. Efforts to establish his identity are ongoing, police said. PTI BM SKY SKY