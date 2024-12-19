Unidentified man found hanging from a tree in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) An unidentified man, aged around 30 years, was found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near Dussehra maidan in Adarsh Nagar when people out on morning walks spotted the body and informed the police, they said.

Police said that upon reaching the spot they found "Ye mere papon ka pratifal hai" (this is a result of my sins) scribbled on the soil near the tree.

The body has been taken to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital for post mortem and efforts are underway to identify him, the police said. PTI SDA OZ OZ