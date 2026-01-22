Unidentified man found on Delhi-Meerut Expressway was assaulted, shot four times: Police

Ghaziabad, Jan 22 (PTI) A man whose body was found on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway here was assaulted and shot four-times at close-range, police said on Thursday.

The body was spotted on Tuesday near Kalcheena village by a police patrolling team after they noticed a group of stray dogs dragging the remains.

According to a post-mortem report received on Thursday, the youth was assaulted and later shot dead.

Doctors recovered four bullets from his chest and abdomen, confirming that multiple shots were fired at close range, ACP Modinagar Amit Saxena said.

The ACP said a tattoo mark with the initials "JS" and a crown symbol was found on the victim's chest. Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was murdered at a different location and his body was later dumped on the expressway.

The police are working to confirm the identity of the victim. While they have checked records of several missing persons, the victim has not yet been identified.

Efforts are on to establish his identity and trace the killers, the ACP added.