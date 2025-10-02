Unidentified man, woman torch Ravana effigy in Bhopal, flee in car; cops begin probe

Bhopal, Oct 2 (PTI) Two unidentified persons set ablaze an effigy of Ravana in Bagh Mugalia area of Bhopal on Thursday and fled, officials said.

A video of the effigy going up in flames went viral on social media. In it, a person can be heard claiming that a man and woman, allegedly drunk, set the effigy ablaze at around 6am and then fled in a red car without a registration plate. He claimed the duo was roaming in the area for a long time.

A complaint was submitted at Misrod police station but no FIR has been registered so far, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap told PTI.

Further probe into the incident is underway, he added.

Effigies of Ravana are set on fire as part of the traditions of Dussehra to mark the victory of good over evil. PTI MAS BNM