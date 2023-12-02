Unidentified man's body found in creek in Thane district

Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.

Local firemen received an alert about the body spotted in the creek near Kharigaon toll naka in the morning, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

The body of a man in his early 60s was fished out by firemen and RDMC personnel, and was sent to a government hospital in Bhiwandi for post-mortem, he said.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide. The police have registered an accidental death report, and efforts are on to establish the identity of the deceased, the official said. PTI COR ARU