Unidentified man's body found in drain in Dehradun

Dehradun, Feb 13 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found in a drain at Patel Nagar area here on Friday, police said.

Upon receiving information about a body lying in a drain near the Chandrabani cremation ground, a police team reached the spot and retrieved it.

According to the police, no injury marks were found on the body. No identification documents were recovered from the deceased and local inquiries have so far failed to establish his identity, they said, adding that efforts are on to identify the man.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. We are investigating all possible angles, they added. PTI DPT AKY