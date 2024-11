Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was fished out from a lake in Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

Advertisment

The body of a man in his 60s was found in Masunda Lake, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

An accidental death case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the deceased, a police official said. PTI COR BNM