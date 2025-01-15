Unidentified man's body found in Mahim creek, murder suspected

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) A case of murder has been registered after the decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in Mahim Creek here on Tuesday night, police said.

The unidentified male, aged between 35 to 50, had "Prakash" tattooed on his right hand, a police official said.

There were also injury marks on the body, suggesting that he had been attacked, the official added.

Mahim Police are now combing through all recent missing person complaints registered in the city, he said. PTI ZA KRK