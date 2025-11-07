Unidentified man's body found in Thane creek

Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday morning, a civic official said.

The body of a man in his mid to late 20s was found floating in the Retibandar creek in the Mumbra area around 10 am, he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the authorities had recovered the body of a woman from the same spot, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

With coordinated efforts from the police, fire brigade, and residents, the body was fished out of the creek and sent for a postmortem, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and a probe is underway to establish the identity of the deceased, an official said. PTI COR ARU