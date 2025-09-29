Unidentified man's body found in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was recovered near a pond here on Monday, police said.

According to police, the man, aged around 27, was found dead near Kamasin pond in Bhatawa village.

Gauriganj Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Narayan Pandey said the body has been sent for postmortem and legal proceedings are underway.

"There were no visible injury marks on the body. Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased through social media and other sources," the SHO said. PTI COR KIS DV DV