Unidentified man's body found in Vidhayak Nivas complex in Lucknow

Lucknow (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man was found in the 'Vidhayak Nivas' (OCR building) complex here on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

Top police officials and a forensic team arrived at the scene and conducted investigations, the official said.

"We received information about a body, estimated to be of a 35-year-old man, found in the OCR complex. The body was taken to the hospital. There were visible external injuries on the body but no identification card or mobile phone was found near it," Deputy Commissioner of Police Central (DCP Central) Raveena Tyagi told reporters.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the deceased is yet to be identified, the police said. DCP Tyagi said police teams have been deployed to identify the deceased and information is being gathered by questioning people in the vicinity. Footage from all CCTV cameras in the premises and surrounding areas is also being reviewed, she added.

Residents of the OCR building noticed the body lying near the stairs around 5.30 am and immediately informed the police.

The OCR building is located in Hussainganj, one of the busiest areas of Lucknow, and houses many MLAs and journalists, among other prominent persons. The building is approximately 500 metres from the UP Vidhan Bhavan, which houses the UP Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.