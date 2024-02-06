Unidentified man's body found on beach in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was found on a beach in Gorai here on Tuesday, police said.

The body was spotted by a passerby at Kudven beach in Gorai in the morning, an official said.

The man appears to be in his 40s, and while nothing was recovered from his clothes, he was wearing a smartwatch, which might help ascertain his identity, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and an accidental death report has been registered, the official said. PTI ZA ARU