Unidentified men fire shots in jewellery store in Hyderabad, injuring staffer

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Unidentified men opened fire, injuring a deputy manager, at a jewellery store in Chandanagar here on Tuesday before escaping with some silver jewellery on display at the shop, police said.

The incident occurred at around 10.35 AM when six-seven members wearing masks barged into the store and threatened the staff with weapons and tried to rob the jewellery after firing two shots, they said.

The deputy manager sustained a bullet injury on his leg, a police official said.

After they could not open the safe they took away some silver jewellery on display and fled on motorcycles, police said.

The injured staffer has been shifted to a hospital, an employee at the jewellery store said.

Police teams rushed to the spot. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty visited the scene of the offence. Further investigation is on.