Unidentified men open fire at builder's bungalow

Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) Two unidentified bike-borne men fired two rounds at the bungalow of a builder in Ambernath town of Thane district on Monday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, a police official said.

Two men on a two-wheeler fired two rounds at the bungalow located in Shivaji Nagar area at around 3.30 pm, he said without divulging details.

The motive behind the firing is not known immediately.

Police are trying to establish the identity of the two men and launched an investigation. PTI COR NSK