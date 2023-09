Palghar, Sep 30 (PTI) Unidentified persons burgled an ATM in Vasai city in Palghar district of Maharashtra and decamped with more than Rs 10 lakh cash, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The burglars sprayed the CCTV camera installed inside the kiosk before stealing the cash, an official said.

A case has been registered and a hunt is on to identify and trace the burglars. PTI COR NSK