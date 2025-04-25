Unidentified miscreants attack NEHU Hindi professor

Shillong, Apr 25 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants assaulted a Hindi professor at his office in the North Eastern Hill University campus, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when Alok Singh of the Hindi department was in his office. He was rushed to the hospital due to the injuries he received, they said.

East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police V Syiem said a complaint in this case, was received and a case will be registered after necessary legal follow-up.

The attack was condemned by the teachers of the university.

"We urged the police to take strict action against the attackers of a teacher in his office on a university campus," one of his colleagues told PTI.

The NEHU Teachers Association will be meeting Singh to get a first-hand knowledge of the attack, he said. PTI JOP RG