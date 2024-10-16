Unidentified miscreants damage temple walls in Andhra Pradesh

Annamayya district (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 16 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants damaged the walls of a remote temple inside a forest in this district, said a police official on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Kadirinathunikota village in Mulakalacheruvu mandal, about 3 km inside the forest, said the official.

According to a government statement, the temple belongs to Lord Anjaneya Swamy.

"We are suspecting it to be the work of treasure hunters or people belonging to rival groups connected to the temple," Annamayya district superintendent of police B Krishna Rao told PTI.

Police registered a case under various sections, including the Indian Treasure Trove Act, and are probing it.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on the temple and directed officials to conduct a thorough probe to bring the culprits to book. PTI STH KH